ABATE shops for toys and more for local children Friday

A shopping spree for a good cause took place at Walmart in Lima on Friday.
ABATE Region 3 organized a shopping event in order to collect toys and clothes for west central Ohio children in time for Christmas. Volunteers browsed through the toy and clothes sections of Walmart in order to get toys that they think would put a smile on a child's face.
A toy run was held in September, where members of the community stopped by in their vehicles and donated toys. Monetary donations that were received from the event was used for Friday's event.
"A lot of kids really look forward to it," said Dana Frost, the director of ABATE Region 3. "We got a fair amount this year... without us helping the kids out, they wouldn't have Christmas."
Frost states that he hopes that the toys and clothes purchased this year will help families that are struggling and bring them holiday cheer.