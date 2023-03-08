Academic achievements recognized at Shawnee High School Scholarship Banquet

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Shawnee High School students were recognized Wednesday night for their academic excellence.
Shawnee's 43rd annual Scholarship Banquet gave different awards to students in grades 9-12 for maintaining honor roll grades so far this year. Around 250 students received their awards at the banquet, but a total of 400 students had high enough grades to receive the prizes.
Several teachers and faculty members presented awards and are very proud of the work their students put in every year.
"Definitely I would like to congratulate all of students at Shawnee High School for their total dedication in the classroom. And not just in the classroom. There's so many more things that make a student complete. Just being kind, trying their best, never losing hope," said Mark Verraco, the principal at Shawnee High School.
Each year of high school, Shawnee's students are able to earn a different award, such as a plaque or a jacket letter.