Active Shooter Safety Drill held at South Science and Technology School

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An active shooter drill helped different agencies in Lima and Allen County stay prepared in case of an actual threat.

Lima City Schools partnered with Lima Police and Fire as well as the Allen County Emergency Management Agency to identify ways that they can improve overall response in case of an active shooter threat. A training exercise was held at South Science and Technology Magnet School. 

