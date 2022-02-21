AE SADD Reality Party raises awareness for parents about teen dangers

Parents of students from three Allen County schools got a reality check, about the dangers in their kids’ lives.
The SADD Reality Party is more than just a high school party that is being acted out, this is a snapshot of what could happen in every community across the country. The dangers of underage drinking, drugs, peer pressure, attempted suicide, and even sexual assault are all real for today’s teens.
“This stuff actually happens in Lima, maybe not all of these situations will happen at the same party,” says Shelby Marsteller from the Bath Interact Club. “But it’s very likely that any of these things can happen at any time.”
The students are from the SADD chapters at Allen East and Perry and the Bath Interact Club, are not only are playing their parts, but they also wrote the script to reflect what they see and hear goes on with other teens and sometimes at their school.
“I have heard stories and stuff from actual people who have been through sexual assault and it’s not fun,” says Adrianna Rutherford from Allen East SADD Chapter. “They should know some of the signs that come with it, cause there is a lot and you usually can pinpoint what they are.”
The main message they want parents to know kids want to have fun but talking to them about the dangers that are out there is important, so they can say no and to walk away.
“Even though your friends will peer pressure you to do all of these things that you don’t have to, even if they say it’s not cool or whatever, you are still cool for choosing not to do it,” says Nina Ede from Perry SADD Chapter.
“What surprises me is how willing they are to act some of these things out,” says Kelly Prichard, Allen East SADD Advisor. “We have a girl that just gets bullied and attempts suicide and she is willing to act that out. We have boys taking advantage of girls and they have the courage to act that out, to play that part, play that role. I know that their classmates know what we are doing today and some of them are making fun of them, you know that they are trying to take away all of our fun, But they are willing to be here on a holiday and give up their free time because they feel like they are making a difference.”
And that difference could one day save a life.
