AEP Ohio discusses ongoing projects with Lima Rotary

The Lima Rotary Club heard from AEP Ohio about the different projects that are underway in our area.
Representatives from the company spoke on the importance of their lines working as efficiently and safely for their customers across the region, as well as some of the major projects in Allen and surrounding counties that crews are currently working on to make sure that equipment is updated.
"We’re replacing all the poles, all of the wires, we’re going to all-steel structures," said Joe Rocca, the customer services representative for AEP Ohio. "The whole idea is improve reliability for our customers and invest in the aging transmission system, or the grid, it’s getting up there in years and it’s time to be replaced."
AEP Ohio also made a monetary donation towards the ongoing Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater project.