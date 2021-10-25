All-abilities playground officially open for play at Marimor

Back in 2018, the idea was put together for an all-ability playground to replace the one that was at Marimor school.
Several local organizations and individuals began to back the project, with a volunteer committee raising nearly $1.5 millions to go towards not only the Marimor playground, but another at Camp Robin Rogers.
Now, after several months of work going into the all-abilities playground at Marimor, the project is officially complete and ready for play. A grand opening ceremony was held to commemorate the special occasion.
Those with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities have been looking forward to this opening for years, and are hopeful that kids of all abilities will be able to use this playground and have fun in the same place.
"One of our greatest missions wasn’t just the play equipment for children who have disabilities, but that all children will play together and that children would come here and see that they’re more alike, and they’re able to play together, rather than being separate or to going to a separate playground," said Theresa Schnipke, superintendent of the Allen County Board of DD. "I think it’s going to last a long time, and I also think that with having students involved, they’ll be parents someday, and they'll bring their children and remember their involvement with this."
Speakers at the grand opening included Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, who spoke on the state’s involvement with helping out this project.
But one standout speaker was a mother who detailed what a playground like this means to her and her son, who has only been on a playground one other time in his life due to his situation.
"Our son isn’t able to play on a regular playground, but something like this, where he can be active with other children, it’s beautiful," said Chris Nungester. "This is wonderful, and it’s a real gift to him."
The new playground is connected to Ottawa Metro Park. Some features of the park were delayed due to shortages from the pandemic, and those will be installed some time in the future. You can visit the new All-abilities playground at 2550 Ada Rd, Lima, OH 45801.