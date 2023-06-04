Allen County Archers welcome non-members to monthly 3D target shoot

SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - A 60-year-old archery club held their monthly public shoot over the weekend.
The Allen County Archers, formerly known as the Wapak Archers many years ago before moving to their current location at 2111 S. Defiance Trail, holds a 3D target shooting event the first weekend of every month. 30 foam animal targets are set out and each archer is given a score card to keep track of their aim as they go through the course.
Though mastering the bow and arrow takes a lot of practice and repetition, for most enthusiasts, that's what makes the sport so rewarding.
"What I like about archery is it's challenging. Because each shot is different, different animals, you got to be pretty much precise where you're aiming at on the target," said Wade Cole, the president of Allen County Archers.
Members of the club are welcome to practice with the range's permanent targets every day. To learn more about membership, or see the schedule for public 3D shoots for the rest of the season, visit their Facebook page or call (419)-302-3790.