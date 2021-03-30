Allen County Board of DD giving recognition to essential partners and providers

With their help, the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities served nearly 1,400 individuals.

The board taking time to thank their provider partners that include services of education, employment, community support, and more. Last year they could not gather due to COVID, so it was a double recognition of 2020 and 2021 partners. The board recognizes that without their partners' support the services and programs provided to individuals with disabilities in Allen County would not be so vast.

Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Theresa Schnipke explains, “Some of the unique people invited here are the companies from all over northwest Ohio that come into Allen County to provide those services. So, we’re very glad when we see them coming and we want to recognize them for all the work that they do.”

The Presidents Award goes to DD Board Member Marty Garlock. He and 9 others were given awards for all they have done for individuals with disabilities in Allen County.

Marty Garlock – President’s Award

Carl Houts – John Wilt "I Love my Community Award"

Nick and Katie Goergens – Partner in Advocacy

Kellie Nester – Partner in Service Provision

Shawn Guthrie – Partner in Education

Tom Berger - Partners in the Community

Kathy Luhn - Partners in the Community

Deb Roberts – Partners in the Community

Chief Supermarkets – Partner in Employment

 

