Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities accepts bid for park

The Marimor Legacy Park and All Abilities Playground is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities met to accept a bid from Degen Excavating who is based in Lima, to build the park. The bid came in for over $289,000 which came in above what the board expected, causing them to seek additional fundraising of around $66,000. The park and playground will be located right next to the Marimor School. While Degen Excavating will be building the park, volunteers from the community will be putting the final touches on the project.
Theresa Schnipke, Superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities said, “There’s volunteers from donating money to donating supplies or whatever we need, or having fundraisers for us, so the community build is just one more part of that where the community will help us install it, and they are actually going to help us deconstruct our old ones too, so having the community involved is one of the best aspects of this complete project.”
You can find out more information on the project and how to donate at https://allabilityplayground.org/.