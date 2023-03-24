Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Hosts "Night at Nineteen: All Abilities Prom" at 19 Hawthorne

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you were at 19 Hawthorne Friday evening, chances are, you likely saw a lot of people dancing with ostriches, elephants, and even a giraffe!
On Friday evening, the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted "Night at Nineteen, An All Abilities Prom" that provides individuals with special needs and disabilities a fun atmosphere to dance and enjoy themselves. This year's theme was "rumble in the jungle" with the dance hall decorated in tropical jungle décor where the guests and animals grooved to the music. As guests continued to dance away, organizers of tonight's event say they created this memorable night with an important goal in mind.
"For most of us, we've been to a prom. We've been able to go and experience that, and I think for these kids and for our adults, it's another time that they can go and have an event that is catered and geared towards them. We've had an amazing response from our community that's come out to give up their time as well as decorating. Many people have been animals as well, so it's been just an amazing experience to see our volunteers and our community come together," says Rachael Staley, Director of Early Intervention, Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Around 100 people registered for the prom, and several students from Bluffton, Rhodes State, and Ohio Northern attended as dance partners. March is developmental disabilities awareness month, and organizers planned the prom to carry on that theme.