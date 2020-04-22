Allen County Children Services holds an unusual staff meeting

After working for more than a month apart due to the COVID-19 precautions, one county agency came together in a clever distance appropriate manner.
Allen County Children Services had its monthly “all” staff meeting as a drive-in. More than 60 staff members were treated to lunch and were able to interact socially with distancing guidelines. The meeting was conducted by bullhorn, updating on how they will phase back into the office.
Executive Director Cyndi Scanland says, “We started in about the 2nd week of March to introduce and be prepared to respond to the social distancing requirements while keeping with mandates and that includes risk assessment and safety assessment. Caseworkers are still out every day, responding to reports of abuse and neglect.”
Scanland can't say enough of how proud she is of the staff and how they have managed to continue serving the children of Allen County.