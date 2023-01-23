Allen County EMA recommending drivers to have an emergency kit

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - From thunder a few days ago to snow this week, Ohio weather can change rapidly, and being prepared is key.
With slick travel likely this week, Allen County Emergency Management is encouraging drivers to restock that emergency kit or create one. If you must travel in winter weather, drivers should carry basic items like blankets, flashlights, and washer fluid, along with non-perishable food and bottled water. A spare phone charger is also recommended in that kit if you do have to call for help.
"The most important thing is to stay home if you can. If you do have to go out and travel, that plan is going to be crucial. If you do find yourself in an unfortunate situation that you have come off the roadway, please call for help, call for AAA, then try to stay in your vehicle if possible," suggested Travis Fillhart, deputy director of the Allen County EMA.
Beyond your vehicle, the EMA recommends a 3-day survival kit at home in the event that the power is out or you are stranded. A study from the CDC shows nearly half of Americans don't have emergency kits or a plan of action in place.
