Allen County EMA recommending drivers to have an emergency kit

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - From thunder a few days ago to snow this week, Ohio weather can change rapidly, and being prepared is key.

Allen County EMA recommending drivers to have an emergency kit

With slick travel likely this week, Allen County Emergency Management is encouraging drivers to restock that emergency kit or create one. If you must travel in winter weather, drivers should carry basic items like blankets, flashlights, and washer fluid, along with non-perishable food and bottled water. A spare phone charger is also recommended in that kit if you do have to call for help.

Allen County EMA recommending drivers to have an emergency kit

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.