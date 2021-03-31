Allen County Engineer's Office building up 2021 road program

The Allen County Engineer's Office is meeting with township trustees and clerks to put together the 2021 county and township road program.
Representatives from all 12 townships in Allen County are speaking with the engineer's office about the road work that needs done in their area, and discussing the amount of funding available for their road program this year.
All of the proposed projects will be discussed with the Allen County commissioners on April 6th before any work can begin. Talking with townships is an important part of the process for the engineer's office.
"We try to pool our work together to get a better price for our contractors for paving and chipping work, and so we meet with the townships each and every year and develop a road program and we just go out to bid for a lot of that work," said Brion Rhodes, Allen County Engineer.
The engineer's office will meet with six more townships on Friday, April 2nd.