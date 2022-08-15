Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions

ALLEN, OH (WLIO) - It's only days away and the 172nd edition of the Allen County Fair will be underway with something for everyone.
The transformation has begun as rides and food trailers are making their way onto the grounds. Soon barns will be filled with animals and the smell of fair food will be filling the midway. Fair administration says they hope to increase attendance at this year's fair by adding a few new events. There will be a wild west comedy-style re-enactment show along with an interactive wildlife experience.
"Another thing we have is what's called the butterfly encounter. Essentially, it's a large tent with a bunch of plants on the inside and then they release a bunch of butterflies into it. Then throughout the fair, you'll be able to walk through the tent and carry around a stick and then the butterflies will land on you and stuff like that. So those are just a couple of new opportunities that we're looking forward to hearing some feedback from people and seeing how well it goes over," stated Troy Elwer, promotions & operations manager.
They have also been busy with some additions and repairs on the fairgrounds. Nutrien provided funding to air-condition the fine arts building and the building of a permanent plaza stage. The banks of the Roschman Park pond have been reinforced for the kid's fishing derby.
