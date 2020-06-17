Allen County Fair board figuring out details for this year's fair

With the official go-ahead from the state, the Allen County Fair board is trying to figure out the best way to hold this year's fair while also following safety guidelines.
The board has met a few times to make tentative plans for what this year's fair may look like, and plan to meet several more times in the future. They have also met with Allen County Public Health.
While it's still a little early to know exactly what will and won't be available at the Allen County Fair, those with the board are hoping that they'll still be able to bring plenty of entertainment later this summer.
"I really feel that we'll have a good fair - a modified fair - but it’s still going to be a very positive impact, our youth exhibits, our livestock will be here," said Bob Fricke, general manager of the Allen County Fair. "We're hoping to have our full carnival, and our regular food concession area, so people can come out and get their fair food. The safety of everyone at the fair is always been a priority, and that’ll be no different this year."
More details will be released on the fair's website and social media as they are ironed out. The Allen County Fair is set for August 21st through the 29th.