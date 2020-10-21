Allen County Fair Board names Chad Hughes as promotions and operations manager

After an interview process, the Allen County Fair Board has made their decision to select a familiar face to lead.
The fair board voted Wednesday night to approve Chad Hughes as their latest fair promotions and operations manager; a job last held by Bob Fricke. Hughes is no stranger to the fairgrounds. He's held different roles over the past 25 years including mascot and media coordinator. With the various roles, Hughes has big plans beyond the fair.
"I'm excited for what this means for the community," said Hughes. "To bring some new creative, different ideas to the fairgrounds. Not just focusing on the fair that we all know and love in August but year-round activities at the fair."
Hughes is from Harrod and has been working in the marketing department of Lima Memorial. He will begin his new role on November 2.