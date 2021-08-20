Allen County Fair officially underway

The Allen County Fair officially kicked off on Friday with a special ceremony.
The Allen County Fair is ready to welcome residents both from the county and beyond with fair food, rides, and animal showmanship.
A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside of the grandstand in order to kick off a week's worth of activities.
Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Dorothy Pelanda, was in attendance and spoke on the importance of local youth participating in the fair in order to learn more about agriculture.
"4-H and FFA are two of the most important organizations youth can be a part of. Teaches them leadership skills, how to discipline of a project, how to complete something, respect for a judge, how to win graciously and how to lose graciously. But it's also an opportunity for people who perhaps are not exposed to livestock and other things in the agriculture community," explained Pelanda.