Allen County Land Bank proposes home improvement grant program

A home improvement grant proposal was discussed at the Allen County Land Bank board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
If eventually approved, this grant program would allow residents of Allen County to apply for money for home improvements, including roof and siding work. The idea as of now is to use funding from the American Rescue Act that the county and city of Lima to run the program.
The Allen County Land Bank hopes to use this program as one way to help out residents throughout the area.
"We’re not just demolition, and we have offered some homes for rehab, but this is still another way that perhaps we could help better our community and our neighborhoods that we live in," said Rachael Gilroy, Allen County Auditor.
The land bank board is still discussing this proposal and is waiting to get more guidance from the federal government before moving forward.