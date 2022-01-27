Change of Plea hearing scheduled for Friday for Scott Steffes

An Allen County man facing over 60 charges of allegedly having sex with minors has changed his plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court. 

40-year-old Scott Steffes accepted a plea deal that will have him plead guilty to 11 counts of sexual battery and five counts of felonious assault. In exchange, the rest of the charges in his case will be dismissed.

The plea deal will also have the prosecution not recommend a sentence, but they will be heard on at the hearing. A pre-sentence investigation was also ordered.

Steffes could face a maximum of 95 years in prison. His sentencing will be held on March 10th in Allen County Common Pleas Court. 

Steffes and his husband Jeremy Kindle were charged in 2020 on multiple counts, including rape, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. They both fostered and adopted boys. 

Kindle was recently sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison after he took a plea deal where over 40 charges were dropped against him, including all the counts of rape.

