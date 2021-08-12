Allen County man indicted on Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Charge sentenced to prison

An Allen County man received his sentencing in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.
Dalton Roessler was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and One County of Failure to Stop after an accident.
The Shawnee Township Police believe Roessler was driving the car in the crash that killed 17-year-old Sierra Stewart on October 5th. Police say Roessler ran off following the crash and he was caught three days later hiding in a Lima home. Two other people were injured in the crash. Roessler will be arraigned on the new charges next week.
On June 17th of this year, Roessler accepted a plea deal from the state, which will have him plead guilty to the Aggravated Vehicular Homicide in exchange for the dismissal of the Failure to Stop After an Accident count.
Roessler was sentenced to a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 12 years in prison.