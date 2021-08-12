Allen County names royalty for the 2021 fair

The Allen County Fair is getting ready to get back to full strength this year, after the pandemic last year scaled it back to just Junior Fair competitions.
During the annual fair dinner, Jared Shea and Anna Knauss were named the fair prince and princess and Tyler Arheit and Chloe Zellmann were picked as this year’s fair King and Queen. All of them will be very busy during the nine-day fair, not only with their royal duties but with the numerous projects each of them are taking, which include both animal and special interest. Arheit and Zellmann are honored and surprised for being selected.
“It’s a complete shock if I am being honest,” says Zellmann. “I was not expecting this at all, but it feels amazing. It is really going to help me grow as a person and being able to represent this fair is the greatest honor ever.”
“Fair is an amazing experience for me it is part of my life at this point,” adds Arheit. “I spend so much time out here and I absolutely love it. From the simple 4H camp to actual fair week it is amazing to see everything come down.”
The Allen County Agricultural Society also placed Dan Kimmet into their Hall of Fame. Kimmet served on the board for 40 years and was also a past fair board president. He will also be the Grand Marshall for the Allen County Fair Parade that will be going on in downtown Lima this Sunday at 2 p.m.