Allen County Public Health warns of possible salmonella outbreak

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A warning has been issued to those in Allen, Putnam, and Hancock Counties on a potential salmonella outbreak.
According to Allen County Public Health, an investigation is currently underway after an outbreak of illness onsets occurred at the beginning of October. Currently, Allen County only has one reported case. Undercooked food is the current source of the outbreak and according to Facebook postings, the pumpkin pie stuffed cheesecake item, sold by Bluffton Baking Company could be the item that has caused the outbreak. The item has since been recalled from the business. However, the health department wants to remind others that there are other ways that you can contract salmonella.
"The main thing that we see with spread is through food but there is salmonella that transmits through animal exposure so box turtles that are under 4 inches in length, some interactions with backyard chicken farms there's the potential exposure, so it's a lot of exposure through birds but also through animals that people interact was where you could see cases of salmonella," explained Brandon Fischer, health commissioner.
The usual symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, and stomach cramps which usually begin six hours to six days after infection.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.