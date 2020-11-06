Allen County Republican Party holds post Election Day luncheon

The Allen County Republican Party held a luncheon Friday afternoon and celebrated their successes on Election Day.
Individuals in the crowd were recognized for their hard work on the campaign trails over the last year. At the Republican Victory Center, members volunteered more than 4,000 hours, which led the party to win all of its county races. While the party's chairman, Keith Cheney, is concerned with the election at a national level, he is pleased with how voting turned out locally.
“In Allen County, we couldn’t be any more happy," says Cheney. "When you look at it, from the top of the ticket all the way through the ticket, we were very successful. For the first time in the history of Allen County, all county offices are now held by republicans. Which is quite an accomplishment that we as a party are very proud of.”
He also congratulated Beth Seibert on her win for Allen County Commissioner, and Senator Matt Huffman on his path to becoming the Ohio Senate President in January.