Allen County Transportation Improvement District helping municipalities with needed improvements

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - When companies look at expanding or moving to Allen County, some roadwork may need to be done to make sure that area they are moving to can safely accommodate the new traffic.
That is where the Allen County Transportation Improvement District or "TID" comes in. The group works with municipalities on getting funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation to do road and bridge improvements in areas where economic development investments are being made and jobs will be created. Right now, ODOT is only accepting applications for TID projects in the spring, so for them to apply for the funds the timing between the project and the application period needs to align, like when Delphos wanted to move Gressel Drive to the east to support a multimillion-dollar manufacturing expansion.
"We applied last year for Gressel Drive, there in Delphos when Lakeview Farms was doing an expansion. P&G here on the east side of the county is doing an expansion in the future, but the timing isn't right, right now, for us to apply for the road widening project. But we will be making applications in the future for that same project," says Brion Rhodes, Chairman of the Allen Co. TID and county engineer.
Right now the Allen County Transportation District doesn't have any projects to apply for this spring, but there could be others like widening Thayer Road could happen in the future.