Allen County's engineer holds final 2023 County and Township Road Program meeting

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County's engineer hosted the final 2023 County and Township Road Program meeting on Wednesday.
A meeting that included all township trustees and the county's commissioners was held to discuss and finalize the 2023 Road Programs for township, village, and county road work throughout Allen County. At the meeting, county engineer Brion Rhodes reviewed the total cost for all of the road work which came out to be $2.99 million. This included the cost of 13.5 miles of paving and 78.6 miles of chip seal.
"The goal of today is to be able to pull all of our work together, that being the county and all the townships. And by doing that our chip seal program and our asphalt program will go out to bid and we'll get a much better price because of the quantity," stated Brion Rhodes, Allen County Engineer.
Ultimately, no changes were made to the 2023 Township and County Road Program. The Allen County Commissioners will be asked to pass a resolution authorizing the program at their next meeting, this coming Thursday.