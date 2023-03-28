Allen County Engineer meeting with township trustees to go over which road projects will move forward

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Spring means the kickoff to construction season and the Township Road Program in Allen County.
The Allen County Engineer is meeting with township trustees this week to discuss proposed road work. Trustees are narrowing down which projects can move forward with the amount of available funding. With the price of asphalt raising another 10 dollars a ton, completing the number of projects is a challenge. The cheaper alternative to paving is to chip and seal the roadways, and drivers will find a number of those projects this season.
"The cost to pave is just continuing to rise. So the amount of money that these townships in the county have to work with is remaining basically the same. We are constantly fighting to get more money in, whether it be grant money or additional funding allowed through the state," stated David Louth, Allen County roadway engineer.
Before any work can begin, all proposed projects will be discussed with the Allen County commissioners on April 11, 2023.