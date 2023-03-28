Allen County Engineer meeting with township trustees to go over which road projects will move forward

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Spring means the kickoff to construction season and the Township Road Program in Allen County.

Allen County Engineer meeting with township trustees to go over which road projects will move forward

The Allen County Engineer is meeting with township trustees this week to discuss proposed road work. Trustees are narrowing down which projects can move forward with the amount of available funding. With the price of asphalt raising another 10 dollars a ton, completing the number of projects is a challenge. The cheaper alternative to paving is to chip and seal the roadways, and drivers will find a number of those projects this season.

Allen County Engineer meeting with township trustees to go over which road projects will move forward

"The cost to pave is just continuing to rise. So the amount of money that these townships in the county have to work with is remaining basically the same. We are constantly fighting to get more money in, whether it be grant money or additional funding allowed through the state," stated David Louth, Allen County roadway engineer.

Before any work can begin, all proposed projects will be discussed with the Allen County commissioners on April 11, 2023.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.