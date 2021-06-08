Allen East holding first ever Summer Reading Program

Allen East Local Schools is well into the second week of their Under the Sea Summer Reading Program, and it is going swimmingly. This is the first ever Summer Reading Program Allen East has held. Kari Spencer became the new Librarian in January. She presented the idea to administration, and they happily agreed.
Throughout the week, children take part in games, crafts, and of course reading. They can cash in books read for entries in prize drawings. Spencer says there are proven positive results of reading over the summer, and this is all just part of the job.
"Being a part of a school system isn't just nine months, I feel like it's a year-round endeavor," Spender explains. "These kids, I've gotten so close to them over the years and the fact that they're showing up and they're coming. You know we've got 150 kids signed up plus probably 20 more today. So, we have had an outstanding response. I look forward to doing this in years to come."
Not only does the program benefit students while out of school, but parents have found their own advantages as well.
"We have books at home, but we read the same books over and over again," says Rachel Massie, mom of 4 kids. "So, having an opportunity like this over the summer is really nice because then we get some fresh books at home and we're not having to go out and buy them. It's nice economically to be able to have a resource like this as well as continuing to expand their mind and all of that type of thing over the summer."
The Summer Reading Program runs Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from Noon to 6 PM until July 9th. It is free to anyone enrolled at Allen East or living in the district up to age 18. Prizes were donated by area businesses, fellow teachers, and administration.
Program information and updates can be found on the Allen East Library Facebook page.