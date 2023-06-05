LIMA, OH (WLIO)- 

The Allen County RTA is reaching out to the community to fill several open positions.

Allen County RTA Seeks to Hire New Employees through Hiring Event

Earlier Monday afternoon, the Allen County RTA held on-the-spot interviews and job applications as part of a hiring event for those interested in filling open job vacancies including a dispatcher, part-time and full-time bus operators and more. With some residents completely reliant on public transit for transportation, RTA officials strive to fill these openings.

Allen County RTA Seeks to Hire New Employees through Hiring Event

"While we have the uplift and fixed route, we serve roughly four to five-hundred people in this community, and it's a great need in the community. We're always expanding services, and we're always looking to hire," says Lori McGuire, Transportation Manager, Allen County RTA.

Allen County RTA Seeks to Hire New Employees through Hiring Event

If you would like to apply, you must be at least 18-years old, have a valid drivers license, and pass a DOT physical and screening for drugs and alcohol. If you do not have a CDL, the RTA will offer you on-the-job training. If you were unable to attend Monday's hiring event, a link to the job application can be found right here: https://www.acrta.com/acrta-employment/.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!