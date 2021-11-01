What was once thought to be an accidental shooting, has now been ruled a homicide. After doing the autopsy, the Lucas County Coroner says that Ja’Kia Battle’s death was a homicide. Officials from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office say on Monday October 18th, deputies respond to the 2000 block of Edgewood Drive for reports that a woman had a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. They found Battle and lifesaving measures were taken, but she died at the hospital. If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office 419-227-3535 or Crime Stoppers 419-229-7867.
Media release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office
On Monday 10-18-2021 at approximately 8:36pm the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a female suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. The caller advised that the victim allegedly shot herself. Deputies responded to 2036 Edgewood Dr. Lima, Ohio, where they found the victim, 23-year-old Ja’Kia Battle of Lima, Ohio, lying on the floor. Deputies rendered first-aid until EMS arrived, transporting Ms. Battle to Mercy Health St. Ritas. Ms. Battle did succumb to this injury at approximately 2:40 am Tuesday morning. The Lucas County Coroner has ruled the death of Ja’Kia Battle as a homicide. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Burke at 419-227-3535 or burke@acso-oh.us. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers 419-229-STOP (7867).