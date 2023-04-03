Lima City Council Economic and Community Development Committee Discusses Proposed Dog Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- If you are a dog owner and live in Lima, the first city dog park could be on the way!
On Monday night, the "Bark Park" Committee met with Lima City Council's Economic and Community Development Committee to discuss preliminary ideas and logistics on a proposed dog park at the intersection of East Elm Street and South Central Avenue beside the MakerSpace building. An early, broad schematic plan of the park includes separated, fenced sections for smaller dogs and larger dogs with an emphasis maintaining an eco-friendly environment. Although it is still early in the process, park planners are excited about what the project could bring to Lima.
"People really, really want to bring their pets. Pets are basically children to a lot of these people in the community, so we want to make sure that Lima is on board with that. We'd fit right in with all the other cities, and that means have a space for those dogs to have them to walk down the city... And to also have them to be able to run and play and socialize. From Central Park in New York all the way to little Lima, Ohio... we want to have a dog park," says Catheryn Sarno, Committee Member, Bark Park Committee.
The project is still very early in the process as park designs, project funding and costs as well as park maintenance once the park has been constructed, detailed park logistics, and any potential prerequisite veterinary requirements still need to be finalized. Additional meetings between project leaders and city administration to address these topics will be conducted in the near future.