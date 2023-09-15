LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A successful program at Lima Senior is ready to kick off another year of learning and giving back. The DECA program held their annual breakfast to welcome the new junior members and install the new officers for the year. The event included students from the Marketing and Audio Engineering DECA programs and they will be learning a variety of skills including leadership, civic consciousness, and real world business skills.
Some of these students will be working on projects to compete in DECA competitions, which the Lima Senior students have had success in the past.
“A lot of our focus is on these projects, which takes the real life examples of like business situations and just last year our sales project got 2nd at nationals which is really impressive,” says Chase Hipsher, Senior President DECA Program. “I say just believe in yourself, trust in your skills. Over your life you build them up and it’s really nice to see that they will be able to pay off in the end.”
26 Lima Senior students qualified for the DECA nationals last year, and they are looking forward to making a return trip this school year.