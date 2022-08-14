Rhodes State College helped get students ready to start their education career. The college has around 300 new students starting this fall, so they held a welcome day to help them meet other classmates and their instructors, learn about some of the support services on campus and get their books and supplies they will need before classes start. Doctor Cynthia Spiers had some advice for the incoming students, which was to find their passion to help them in their education and in life.
“Passion is the that burning fire that builds inside to help you have meaning for going to college,” says Dr. Cynthia Spiers, President of Rhodes State College. “It has mean for us to provide what the students need, and it really is something that can push you to achieve. And that’s what I want for the students, every year as we start out the new year.”
And in a couple of years, some of these students will be heading into the work force to fill some much-needed positions in the region.
“Our role is to provide and build the workforce development in the region. That is part of every community college,” adds Spiers. “Workplace needs particularly the in demand needs, like nursing and engineering, some of the other mental health degrees that we are offing are really important to this community.”
Classes at Rhodes State College begin on August 22nd.
