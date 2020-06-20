Two people were charged, and two lima police officers received minor injuries during an incident outside of downtown lima bar.
Jalin and Destiny McDonald were arrested just after midnight outside of Lombardo's bar. Both were charged with “Obstructing Official Business.” Jalin was booked in Allen County Jail and is facing additional charges of “Use of Weapon while Intoxicated,” “Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle,” “Resisting Arrest,” and “Carrying a Concealed Weapon.”
Lima Police got reports of an unruly crowd in the parking lot of Lombardo's, officers arrived to break it up. During the arrest, officers saw that Jalin McDonald had a loaded handgun on him. Two Lima Police Officers were injured during the arrest but didn't seek medical treatment.