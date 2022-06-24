An annual motorcycle racing tradition will be making a return to Lima this weekend.
The AMA Grand National Motorcycle Races will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Racers will gather inside the half-mile track at the grandstands with seating available for spectators. Adult general admission is thirty dollars with free admission for those 12 and younger as long as they are with a paid adult in the general admission. Reserved and premium reserved grandstand seating is available for an additional charge. Also, one, two, and three-day camping is available for fifty, ninety, and one-hundred twenty dollars, respectively. With such a large event, the economic impact on the Lima area is expected to be significant.
"If we would reach 10,000 spectators, people coming through the gates for that event, that event would generate an economic impact of about 5.8 million dollars. And so that's a wonderful, wonderful asset for our community," says Christine Pleva, Executive Director, Visit Greater Lima Convention & Visitor's Bureau.
For more information about future summer events in the Lima region, you can call the Visit Greater Lima Convention and Visitor's Bureau at 419-222-6075 or visit their website at www.visitgreaterlima.com.