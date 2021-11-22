An Indiana woman dies in a three-vehicle crash in Mercer County

Just before 9 am, Wapakoneta troopers were called to U.S. 127 near Shindeldekcer Road in Mercer County for a three-vehicle crash. 38-year-old Joseph and 39-year-old Amber McCavitt of Elkhart Indiana were heading south when their vehicle went left of center hitting a semi-trailer and then another vehicle head-on. Amber was pronounced dead at the scene and Joseph, who was driving, was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital, three juveniles in their vehicle were taken to Van Wert Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Jared Power of Miamisburg was taken to Mercy Health-St. Ritas is in serious condition. The semi-driver, 62-year-old Billy Bowman of Vandalia, Ohio, was not injured. That crash is also under investigation.
