Applications are open to fill Allen County Commissioner seat

Following former commissioner Greg Sneary’s retirement, the Allen County Republican Party has started accepting applications to fill his spot under the Ohio Revised Code Section 305.02.
To become a county commissioner, applicants must be at least 18 years old, a registered Republican voter, and a resident of Allen County. To apply, resumes should be sent to the Republican office at 3111 West Elm Street, Lima, OH 45805 or emailed to republicans@allencountyohiogop.com.
"The resumes will then be reviewed and the ones that meet requirements will be presented to the Allen County Republican Party screening committee for an interview," explains Keith Cheney, Allen County Republican Party Chairman. "At which time then that committee will make a recommendation to the Allen County Republican Party Central and Executive Committee for the actual appointment.”
Applications to fill the commissioner seat must be postmarked or dropped off by November 18th.