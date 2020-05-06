Area domestic violence shelters to receive state funding

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced annual funding to 48 domestic violence shelters across the state.
Nearly $1 million will be distributed to the shelters evenly that support battered men, women, and children. One of those shelters is the Crossroads Crisis Center. The executive director calls this an incredible accomplishment. She said the funding has limited restrictions, but they haven't decided how to use the money yet.
Other area shelters included in this are Auglaize County Crisis Center, Open Arms, TCN Behavioral Health Services, Our Home, New Choices, and YWCA of Van Wert.
"So having something that we can rely on every year versus some of our other federal funding, which sometimes you don't know the amount that that's going to be," said Christel Keller, executive director of Crossroads Crisis Center. "So this is just something that our program can really count on, which is incredible for us."
Keller said they've gone through the application process and now wait to see when the money comes in.