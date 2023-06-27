Area kids learn some archery thanks to the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area kids can bring out their inner Robin Hood thanks to an archery camp put on by the Johnny Appleseed Park Metropolitan District at the Allen County Farm Park.
Instructors taught students both safety and technical skills. They learned about the different protective gear and how to properly aim and shoot a bow and arrow. Organizers say archery can emphasize the importance of discipline and consistency. Through repeated practice, the hope is the participants can improve their accuracy and gain that valuable life lesson.
"If you focus on a lot of the things that we're instructing — proper stance, and anchor point, and trying to get all those things nice and consistent — it's going to help them improve their skills, hone in on better aim and accuracy, and a lot of repetition, a lot of really good life skills that can help them later on," said Anne Smedley, JAMPD natural resources manager.
Smedley said the camp provides a foundation for students who may go on to practice archery with 4-H clubs, church groups, and other teams.