Armstrong Air and Space Museum celebrates moon landing 51st anniversary

Monday marks 51 years since Neil Armstrong and Apollo 11 landed on the moon. And as we remember that moment in history, the Armstrong Air and Space Museum remains the place to learn about it.

As they do every year, the museum holds special activities in honor of the moon landing and Wapakoneta's Moonfest. Of course, COVID-19 has changed the way things are done, but not entirely stopping the celebration. Monday, the museum unveiled their commemorative stamp cover, that are now on sale. They haven't been able to show the Apollo 11 documentary in their theater, but in honor of the anniversary, visitors can view it in their stem center.

"It's so significant," Dante Centuori said, executive director of the museum. "It's such a big, I don't mean it as a pun, but it was a big step in exploration and space program. And it's important for people to remember it, to learn about it, to recognize what an achievement it was. Not just for the three crewmen, but the hundreds of thousands of people who worked together to make Apollo happen."

The museum continues to use Facebook Live on a weekly basis to teach people even when they can't visit the exhibits.

 

