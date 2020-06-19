Armstrong Air & Space Museum set to reopen June 23rd to the general public

The “X” will mark the spot as the Armstrong Air and Space Museum reopens on Tuesday, June 23rd.
The museum staff have been working diligently to get ready for the public following COVID-19 recommendations. Signs have been posted, hand sanitizing stations have been placed and the restrooms have been fitted with handless exit mounts. They have done countless walkthroughs to make sure they are ready to provide visitors a safe and educational experience.
Armstrong Museum Executive Director Dante Centuori explains, “We needed to look at exhibits differently. How people interact, do we give them enough tools so they can minimize the risk of exposure, enough hand sanitizer, things like that.”
To start, the museum will only be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with three two-hour sessions at 9:30 am, 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the museum on a first come first served basis. Only 65-people will be allowed in each session and the Thursday 9:30 will be for visitors that are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Centuori goes on to say, “The vulnerable population is the only time we are requiring masks for all visitors. So those visitors who are in those populations will feel safe when they visit.”
Masks are encouraged for any other visitation time but not required. You can find all the details at https://www.armstrongmuseum.org/ under the COVID19 info tab. Once they see their plan is working, they will add additional hours to the schedule. They received a grant through the Ohio Humanities Council to cover the COVID related expenses.