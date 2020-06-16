Arthur Lugibihl Community Center hosts The 60's Survivors Band free outdoor concert

Tuesday night, residents of Pandora were taken back in time with a live music performance featuring tunes from the 1960's.
The evening was sponsored by the Arthur-Lugibihl Community Center to show appreciation to their donors in the community. As part of their community outreach, the center hosts cultural events free to the public.
This event showcased the up and coming "The 60's Survivors Band". The band consists of 6 members, whose average age is 69 years. They are all native to Putnam County and started their love of performing in the 1960’s as teenagers.
One founding member of the band, Rolf Haenisch, says it’s a joy to be able to perform together for a crowd for the very first time.
He explains, “Well a lot of the players played, we played 50 years ago, like in high school for what we called a garage band. And we’re still a garage band, but we haven’t played for 50 years. So, some of the guys I’ve met in the last couple years, we’ve been talking about it and talking about it, and finally about a year ago we started getting our act together and now we want to play.”
The event had a large turnout, and while it was free to attend, audience members brought items to donate to the Putnam County Food Bank instead.
Members of the band include:
- Lenny Core - Lead Guitar
- Rolf Haenisch - Rhythm Guitar & Vocals
- Ron Etter - Rhythm Guitar & Vocals
- Paul Quint - Keyboard
- Paul Baransy - Bass Guitar
- Paul Nusbaum - Drums