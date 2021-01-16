A partnership is aiming to promote positivity and health in the City of Lima.
ArtSpace/Lima and SAFY partnered together on Saturday in order to hand out "to-go" bags to Lima residents at two separate locations.
Residents started by going to Cherry Alley (located behind ArtSpace/Lima) where they received a bag containing a creative journal, a pen, writing prompts, design papers, and samples of creative journaling.
"We want them to be almost like a scrapbook where you put pictures, cutout bookmarks... its just a creative way of adding to your writing," said Sally Windle, Executive Director of ArtSpace/Lima.
From Cherry Alley, drivers were then routed to SAFY, where they received brown bag lunches for families, as well as hygiene packs for youth for self-care and wellness.
Each hygiene pack contained lotion, loofa, wide-tooth combs, Chapstick, hair care products, and more.
"Remember to always take care of your body, take care of yourself, take care of your mind," said Regina Colwell, Outreach Coordinator for SAFY. "If you are not seeing what you need in your own environment or school or home, reach out to agencies like SAFY or ArtSpace or any other place you will be able to link up with so you can get the resources you need in Lima to take care of yourself and feel healthy through the winter and the rest of the pandemic."
Writing prompts included in the ArtSpace/Lima bag were provided by Coleman Professional Services.