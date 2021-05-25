Just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend, ArtSpace/Lima has another family fun activity.
Saturday they will be handing out chalk ‘art-to-go bags’ behind their place on Cherry Alley. They hope it will be an introduction to a summer of creative activities. They are asking that those picking up the sidewalk chalk come back downtown on June 4th to participate in the ‘Creative Walk of Dreams’ as part of downtown Lima’s ‘First Friday’ kickoff.
Executive Director Sally Windle explains, “Anybody can put whatever they would like to. You can do encouraging words, you can do just designs, but it’s kind of getting that overall artwork out there and it’s a public view.”
The art bags will be available starting at noon on May 29th and they will have a space sectioned off in front of ArtSpace for you to start designing next week.