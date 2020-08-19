Attorney for teen charged with armed robberies, withdraws due to conflict of interest

A Lima teenager suspected in multiple armed robberies will need a new attorney.
Na'Zier Howard's attorney, Carroll Creighton, had to withdraw from the two cases Howard has been charged in. Creighton says because of another investigation into Howard and another client of his, he has a conflict of interest.
Howard and Juan Freeman II are suspected to have robbed Little Caesars and Hermies Party Shop in mid-January. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says they first tried to rob Hermies but were unsuccessful when an employee was armed. The Lima Police Department says they ran off and later robbed Little Caesars the same night. Security footage shows two people brandishing guns toward employees. Howard is expected to have a new attorney by the end of Thursday.