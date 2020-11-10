Auglaize Audiology opens doors to new clinic location

Auglaize Audiology officially opened the doors of their new location on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.
The Defiance Street building that once housed a convivence store, has been converted to the audiology office. This means that there will be more space inside for the audiologists to do their jobs, and that's a big plus during COVID-19.
"We'll be able to have two audiologists working at the same time, doing testing, which will cut down on the wait time for patients to be seen," said Auglaize Audiology president Vanessa Lee.
"In this day and age of the pandemic, it was really important for us to be able to pan our patients out, so this is going to give us an opportunity to see more patients, but to do it safely," said Dan Lee, vice president of Auglaize Audiology.
You can visit Auglaize Audiology's website for more information on their services.