Bath Township Fire Department awarded federal grant to enhance equipment

Bath Township Fire Department has once again been awarded federal grant money.
The department is receiving $26,419.05 from the Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters Grant. It's funding that was created after 9/11 to help local departments better serve their communities. Bath Township intends to use the money for replacement hoses and nozzles, some of which will replace equipment from the early 1990s. This equipment can get costly. The chief says a 50 ft. section of hose could cost $300 and the new nozzles can cost $1,000.
"The firefighters that work for Bath Township deserve to have the very best equipment to do their job, in a safe and efficient manner," Chief Joe Kitchen said. "Our taxpayers deserve that. And whenever we can lighten the tax burden from our residents by receiving some federal funds, we always try to take advantage of that."
Bath Township applies for the grant each year and has been awarded it five times.