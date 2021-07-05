Beachgoers beat the summer heat

People were out taking advantage of the sunshine as summer is in full force.
Whether it be a day off work for the observance of Independence Day or in town visiting family, people took advantage of the heat and the sunshine by cooling off at the Ottawa Metro Park beach in Lima. Temperatures reached the 90s by the afternoon, making it a great day to go for a swim but also one where people needed to take the proper precautions to prevent heat related illnesses. We spoke to a couple of beachgoers on how they were staying safe.
Tammy Poff, an Alger resident said, “Swimming and brought plenty of water, sunscreen.”
Michaele LaVigne, who is visiting family in town said, “Well making sure to plenty of trips to the water to actually cool off your body, and of course we brought a cooler of actual drinks. So just staying cool however we can.”
The beach is open from noon until 7 p.m., weather permitting. You can find the full rates on their website, https://www.jampd.com/parks-facilities/ottawa-metro-park/.