Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill officially open on Harding Highway

It’s the 5th restaurant in as many years for a Lima businessman and he is optimistic the tides are turning.
John Heaphy owner of Good Food Restaurants stood in front of the newest addition to the chain on Tuesday. “Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill” on Harding Highway is officially open. Even though the pandemic slowed some things down, Heaphy said now was the time to open the 3rd Beer Barrel in Lima. This location will not only draw from Allen County but also portions of Hardin County. Good Food Restaurants pivoted during 2020 and the COVID restrictions with drive-through and online sales. Heaphy says that business in 2021 is on target to surpass 2019 numbers.
“We’re doing very well this year”, Heaphy says, “We don’t even compare with our numbers in 2020. I think a lot of companies are doing that. Because we lost that year, right? So. we’re going back to 2019 and we’re showing positive sales across the board over 2019.”
This is the 9th restaurant Beer Barrel with locations in Lima, St. Marys, Findlay, Toledo, and Columbus.