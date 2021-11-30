Berger reflects on his 32 years as Lima Mayor on final day in office

As Dave Berger walks through the halls of the Lima City Building one last time as mayor, he looks back at what was accomplished in the past thirty two years.
"Our community demonstrated the resilience and got things done that mattered," stated Berger.
On Tuesday, a pizza luncheon was held with city personnel, to say one last farewell to Berger on his last day as Mayor of the City of Lima. Multiple people stopped to chat with Berger, wishing him the best of luck in his future.
During his last day in office, the outgoing mayor looked back at the challenges he faced during his tenure, pointing to fighting for industries that were on the verge of leaving Lima, as well as developing the downtown area.
"Compared to where we were, the kinds of challenges we had, and the overall economic direction of our community is decidedly better than it was."
Berger also says that he learned something important about himself while in the role as mayor.
"Well I obviously thrive on stress," stated Berger. "It has been every day... it's like drinking from a fire hose. It's coming at you all the time. If I didn't enjoy that, I wouldn't have been able to last 32 years."
Lastly, the now-former Lima Mayor wanted to thank the many generations of Lima residents for their support.
"I ran successfully in 15 elections, is a testament of the fact that a majority of our community appreciated what we were doing and engaged in a supportive way. I'm grateful to all of those folks."