BGSU student and Findlay native Dylan Coleman
Picture courtesy of Bowling Green State University

Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia.

Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok when he came across a video of a little girl from St. Louis meeting her life-saving bone marrow donor - a sophomore in college.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.